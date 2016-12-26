× Winter precip to start the week, temps up and down

FREEZING RAIN TO START: Pockets of freezing rain will impact the morning commute in some spots but will clear out by the mid-morning hours. The FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY remains in effect until 1PM. Winds remain light out of the south all day long as skies turn partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s with a few 50s across the area. Another wave of rain comes through late Monday night into the driving portion of Tuesday morning, so make sure and keep the umbrella out.

WARM JUST A BIT LONGER: Temperatures rise into the mid to upper 50s for Tuesday with a warm southerly wind. After AM showers clear out, mostly sunny skies dominate Central PA with light winds. A strong, but dry, cold front comes through Tuesday night bringing temperatures down well into the 40s or Wednesday.

2017 IN SIGHT: Temperatures bob up to the mid 40s before coming back down into the 30s to round out 2016. Winds will jump up Friday and into Saturday under mostly sunny skies. New Year’s Eve looks cold and dry with a high in the mid 30s, with much of the same to start off 2017.

Have a great Monday!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long