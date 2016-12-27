× 42-year-old New Cumberland imprisoned for soliciting sex from a minor

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — A 42-year-old New Cumberland man is in prison after having confessed to intentionally soliciting sex from a minor.

Nathaniel Wintergrass, of 415 5th St. Apt. 2, between July and October, contacted a 15-year-old teenage girl, who he met online, for sex and oral sex, according to a police criminal complaint. Northern York County Regional Police Department and New Cumberland Borough’s Police Department worked together when police were tipped off by Cumberland County Children Youth & Services caseworker Christine Hely.

Wintergrass responded to New Cumberland Borough’s police department in October, which is when he spoke to Sgt. Weber. Weber provided Wintergrass his Miranda rights, however, Wintergrass waived his rights.

Wintergrass told Weber he met the 15-year-old teenage girl on an online site. He confessed to having met her in Dover – where she lived – twice to engage in sex.

The teenager’s mother was contacted, police reported, who then took her daughter to Northern York County Regional Police Department. The girl initially denied knowing Wintergrass, but she had to submit her cell phone for forensic analysis, police said.

Detective Baker of Northern York County Regional Police Department examined the cell phone, which revealed sexually explicit conversations between the teenage girl and Wintergrass. According to a police report, the teenage girl confessed to having met Wintergrass online and having sex, and oral sex, with him after she was questioned by police, and they examined her text messages. The messages revealed they discussed having both sex and oral sex, and they exchanged photos, and videos, as well. She told police that he digitally penetrated her vagina.

Charges

According to Northern York County Regional Police Department’s criminal complaint filed on December 12, Wintergrass has been charged with seven offenses. He was charged with statutory sexual assault; two offenses of involuntary deviant sexual intercourse with a person less than 16-years-old; two counts of unlawful contact with a minor; two counts of aggravated indecent assault with a person less than 16-years-old; two counts of indecent assault with a person less than 16 years-old; and two counts of corruption of minors. Wintergrass allegedly tried to contact two minors, but only engaged in sexual activity with one of them.

The police department’s criminal complaint reported that Wintergrass’s charges have not been processed.