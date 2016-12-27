Cooler but somewhat seasonable for Wednesday

ENDING 2016 A TAD MILD

High pressure builds in Wednesday bringing a return of sunshine. Temperatures are cooler in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Our next system quickly approaches late Wednesday increasing the clouds. A wintry mix of rain and snow spreads in through the late morning Thursday. Lows are near 30 degrees. We could see a few hours of this mix before it ends. We’ll watch for the possibility of light snow accumulations in some of the colder spots since boundary temperatures are so tricky as to precip type. Precipitation exits by early afternoon leaving mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures manage to reach the lower 40s before pummeling through the evening and overnight into the middle 20s. Temperatures only recover about 10 degrees with gusty, strong northwest winds holding temperatures in the middle and upper 30s.

NEW YEAR’S EVE AND NEW YEAR’S DAY

It’s cold to start the day Saturday. Flow shifts to the southwest allowing somewhat milder air to return. Under partly sunny skies, temperatures warm to the lower 40s. Clouds increase as the next frontal system approaches overnight. Right now, New Year’s Eve is dry as the front goes through with little moisture. Few clouds start the New Year’s Day holiday leaving plenty of sunshine through the afternoon. More clouds return during the evening and showers begin to move in late Sunday evening. Highs still run above average in the middle and upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK

A warm front takes most of the day to traverse the area keeping abundant cloud cover around along with rain showers. That holds temperatures in the lower 40s. With a cold front pushing through early Tuesday, a few more showers are possible then the area dries out the rest of the day. Highs in the middle 40s.

