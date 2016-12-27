× Coroner identifies woman killed in crash that shutdown N. Front Street

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Dauphin County Coroner identified the victim in an early morning crash that shutdown North Front Street in Harrisburg on Monday as 32 year old Hiymanot Dessalegn, of Susquehanna Township. Graham Hetrick says Dessalegn died of multiple traumatic injuries, after her car struck a tree at North Front and Division streets at about 2:30 a.m..

The coroner and Harrisburg police are continuing to investigate the death of a sixteen-year-old male pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in Uptown Harrisburg on Saturday, Christmas Eve.