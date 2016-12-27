× Cumberland County man arrested for possession

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — An 18 year old Carlisle man is arrested on drug charges on Christmas Eve. Steven Lamont Mowery was found injured on porch on the 400 block of Fairground Ave in Carlisle, Cumberland County.

Police say, Mowrey was injured earlier in the day. Mowrey gave police a false name and upon investigation, large amounts of marijuana were found in his back pack. He was treated at Carlisle Regional Medical Center for his injuries and later released.

He is charged with Delivery or Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.