Derry Township police searching for man wanted in credit card thefts

DERRY TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–Police are searching for a man accused stealing credit cards from a Derry Township office building last week.

According to police reports, a man walked into the lobby of an office building located along the 1200 block of Cocoa Avenue on December 22, and stole credit cards from a purse left unattended.

About 45 minutes later, police say the stolen credit cards were used at the Walmart in Palmyra. The man was seen driving away in a newer model, Dodge Charger, possibly blue/dark blue or black in color.

Investigators believe the man is also suspected in another credit card theft that took at a gym in October 2016. The credit cards from that theft were used at Best Buy and Target.

Anyone with information is asked to call Derry Township Police 717-534-2202.