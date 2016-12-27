× Ephrata teen seeking to buy marijuana from another teen robbed at gunpoint

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – Ephrata Police charged a 17 year old Ephrata teen with armed robbery resulting from an incident which occurred on Friday, December 16th.

Police received a report from a juvenile male that he met an acquaintance, the suspect, in an alleyway near the 100 block of Marshall Street. in Ephrata Borough, with the intention of buying marijuana. The victim told police that the other teen took his money and then showed him a gun and told him that he had just been robbed.

Investigators learned the identity of the suspect from the victim. The suspect was later interviewed and admitted to the robbery. Police determined that the weapon used was a bb gun.