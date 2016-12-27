Festival of lights celebration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Harrisburg, PA. - People in Harrisburg are lighting up the night with a Hanukkah celebration. It's called the festival of the lights, where officials light Pennsylvania's state menorah in honor of the Jewish holiday. The event had live music, dancing, activities for kids, and traditional Hanukkah foods.

"Hanukkah is an 8 day festival," said Rabbi Schumel Pewzner Chabadlubavitch. "Each day of Hanukkah, we add another candle, we add another light. It teaches us we always have to increase and improve, and make the world a better place."

The holiday also celebrates the establishment of the freedom of religion for Israelites.