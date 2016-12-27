Franklin County fugitive arrested in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – A routine traffic stop leads to the arrest of a fugitive from Franklin County. It happen on Christmas Eve in the 2000 block of Lincoln Highway East. East Lampeter Township Police Officer Jennifer Leya stopped a vehicle drive by 30 year old Jarrett David Blades, for an expired registration.

Blades, of St. Thomas Township, was found to have active arrest warrants for Firearms Violations through the Delaware State Police. He was taken into custody and sent to Lancaster County Prison on Fugitive From Justice charges.