Giant and Martin's food voluntarily recall select Southeastern Mills Biscuit Mix

CARLISLE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — A recall by Southern Mills, Inc., prompts GIANT food stores and MARTIN’S food markets to removed Southeastern Mills Easy Drop Cheddar Garlic Biscuit Mix, 7 oz., for possible salmonella contamination.

The UPC code for the recalled products is 7029217840 with best by dates of 7/26/17, 8/8/17, 8/12/17,8/23/17, 8/30/17, 9/2/17 and, 10/11/17. GIANT/MARTIN’S has not received any reports of illnesses to date.

If you have purchased the product, you are asked to discard unused portions and bring your receipt to GIANT/MARTIN’S for a full refund.

If you want more information about the recall, you can call Southeastern Mills at 1-800-334-4468 or GIANT/MARTIN’S Customer Service at 1-888-814-4268. You may also visit GIANT and MARTIN’S websites.