Harrisburg man swallows marijuana before his arrest by police

CARLISLE, Pa. – A Harrisburg man is jailed in Cumberland County Prison over the weekend on a list of charges that began with a traffic stop by Carlisle Borough Police.

On Christmas Eve , at 11:17 a.m. police initiated a traffic stop on a white Cadillac Escalade for illegal window tint in the 100 block of W. North Street. The driver of the vehicle initially pulled over, but then pulled back onto the roadway and continued to drive away.

The driver failed to yield to the police emergency lights and siren for approximately five blocks. The driver, later identified as 27 year old William A. Myers Jr., swallowed an unknown amount of marijuana that was in the vehicle. He also did not have a valid driver’s license, as it is suspended.

Myers was arrested and charged with Fleeing and Eluding, Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Following arraignment he was sent to prison in lieu $7,000 bail.