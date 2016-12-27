Lebanon prepares for bologna drop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEBANON, Pa. -- Central Pennsylvania continues its trend of unusual drops to ring in the new year. People in Lebanon are making their preparations for the annual bologna drop. This is the 20th year for the tradition and instead of dropping the typical 200-pound tube of lunch meat, this year 20 separate 10-pound blocks of bologna will be dropped, each block in its own individual cage.

Organizers say all that spicy lunch meat will then go to local non-profit organizations to help feed those in need.

"Lebanon is the home of the Lebanon bologna. And from the very beginning, 20 years ago, it's always been an edible product that we give to charities at the end of the evening," said Cheryl Batdorf, President of the Community of Lebanon Association.

The free New Year's Eve celebration begins at 10:00pm on Saturday in the city lot at Ninth and Cumberland streets.