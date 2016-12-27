Morning showers lead to more sunshine on this mild and breezy Tuesday

DRYING OUT: A passing system slowly exits the region through Tuesday morning, keeping clouds and some showers in place. The showers dry out quickly after daybreak. It’s breezy and mild, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Clouds break through the morning, leading way to plenty of afternoon sunshine. It’s still breezy, with highs in the 50s! It doesn’t last long. Chillier air quickly slides in through the night as the winds slowly ease. Expect overnight readings to fall into the upper 20s to middle 30s under mostly clear skies.

BACK TO THE CHILL: Temperatures are back to chilly December readings through the end of the week. There’s plenty of sunshine for the region, and the winds are lighter. Readings are near the 40 degree mark. Our next system arrives Thursday, and could bring a bit of a light wintry mix for some at the onset. Temperatures quickly warm, so showers mix in through the day. At the moment, impacts look minimal. We’ll continue to watch closely. Highs crawl into the lower 40s. Friday brings another cold burst of air. Temperatures fall into the 30s, with mostly cloudy skies, breezy conditions, and flurries.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Conditions turn more unsettled and a bit milder heading into the upcoming weekend. New Year’s Eve is mainly dry, with increasing clouds and perhaps a shower later during the day. We’ll keep an eye out for a few showers during the evening for New Year celebrations. New Year’s Day brings the chance for a few showers, particularly during the morning. Temperatures warm through the 40s. Monday brings a better chance for more widespread showers. Expect plentiful showers in face, with readings approaching 50 degrees after a chilly start.

Have a great Monday!