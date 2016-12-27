× Police in York County warn of death threat text message scam

YORK COUNTY, NEW FREEDOM, Pa.– Southern Regional police are warning residents of a new text message scam, threatening to spare your life, if you can pay their price.

The text is from isigman@conejousd.org and reads, “I’ve been paid to kill you but wish to spare you. Inform the police or anyone else you die. To be spared, contact vsdky@hotmail.com immediately via email.”

Police say if you get this text message, do not reply to it. Authorities warn if you do respond, the other party would attempt to have the recipient send them a money to spare their lives.