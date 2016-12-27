× Trump Tower lobby evacuated after discovery of suspicious package

NEW YORK, NY – The lobby of Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan was evacuated for a time by NYPD and Secret Service after a suspicious package was reportedly found.

The all clear was given shortly afterwards. According to reports the package turned out to be an unattended backpack containing children’s toys.

President-Elect Donald Trump who lives and has offices in the skyscraper at 56th and 5th was not in the building. He is spending the Christmas holidays with family at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.