Woman dies in single vehicle crash in Lebanon County

UNION TWP., LEBANON COUNTY, Pa — A single vehicle crash in Lebanon County claims the life of a 41-year-old woman. It happened at 11:10 am along the 1400 block of Suedberg Road in Union Township.

State police say the woman lost control of her car, a 2006 Nissan Altima, on a curve where she spun off the roadway before hitting a tree.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.