41-year-old woman identified in Lebanon County crash

UNION TWP, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa — Pennsylvania State Police Jonestown Barracks has identified the woman who was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Lebanon County. The crash happened Tuesday evening.

Police say 41-year-old Ruth Ann Kohr, of Tremont, succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the accident. It happened at 1483 Suedberg Road in Union Township.

According to a police report, Kohr lost control of her 2006 Nissan Altima while she was negotiating a left hand curve in the roadway. Her car spun sideways and left the roadway, which is when her car is estimated to have traveled up to 80 feet before hitting a tree.