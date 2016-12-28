A wintry mix arrives for the morning drive Thursday

BRIEF SHOT AT A WINTRY MIX

Our next system quickly approaches tonight into Thursday. Clouds increase during the evening followed by light snow initially. Lows are in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. With temperatures slowly rising, rain showers mix in for most areas rather quickly. Precipitation exits by lunchtime leaving mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures manage to reach the lower 40s before pummeling through the evening and overnight into the middle 20s. Temperatures only recover about 10 degrees with gusty, strong northwest winds holding temperatures in the middle and upper 30s. There could be a dusting to the north, at most, an inch but accumulations are not expected for much of the area. Friday is a blustery day. Winds are gusty out of the northwest which also drives in colder air. Temperatures remain in the 30s under mostly cloudy skies.

NEW YEAR’S EVE AND NEW YEAR’S DAY

It’s cold to start the day Saturday. Under partly sunny skies, temperatures are back in the lower 40s. Clouds increase as the next frontal system approaches overnight. Right now, New Year’s Eve is dry to start but after midnight, a few light snow showers are possible. A few light snow showers begin mixing with rain showers but precip becomes very spotty by morning. Most of the moisture exits before we wake up leaving New Year’s Day dry. Temperatures continue above average in the middle and upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK

It is unsettled next week with a couple opportunities for showers. A warm front takes most of the day to traverse the area keeping abundant cloud cover around along with rain showers. That holds temperatures in the lower 40s. After morning showers, we dry out briefly Tuesday allowing for milder air and brighter skies to return with highs in the lower 50s. Our next system quickly approaches with more showers for Wednesday. Highs are still mild in the 40s to near 50 degrees.

