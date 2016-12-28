× Army colonel sentenced to 12 years in prison for child porn

HARRISBURG, Pa.–An Army colonel formerly stationed at the U.S. Army War College was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to 12 years in prison on child porn charges, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Robert J. Rice, 58, of Carlisle, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner to 144 months’ imprisonment to be followed by 10 years’ supervised release for distribution of child pornography over the internet.

The sentence follows a five-day jury trial in May 2016.

The jury found that Rice knowingly possessed child pornography from August 2010 through January 29, 2013, and that he received and distributed child pornography through the internet from January 23, 2013 through January 28, 2013, according to United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler.

Rice is currently incarcerated at Ft. Leavenworth Prison in Kansas where he is serving a 48-month sentence as a result of a court martial conviction.

Rice’s federal sentence will run concurrent with his military sentence.