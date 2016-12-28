Chillier with plenty of sunshine for Wednesday

BACK TO THE CHILL: Temperatures are back to chilly December readings through the end of the week. The winds are slowly fading, meaning temperatures gradually fall into the lower to middle 30s just after daybreak. There’s sunshine for the morning, and that sunshine lasts through the afternoon. Readings are in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Our next system arrives tonight through Thursday, and it brings some light snow showers at the onset. Temperatures quickly warm, so rain showers mix in quickly through the morning. At the moment, impacts look minimal, but be alert for slippery roads. Accumulations are spotty and under an inch. Highs crawl to near 40 degrees, with drying skies and some breaks of sunshine for the afternoon. Friday brings another cold burst of air. Temperatures fall into the 30s, with mostly cloudy skies, breezy conditions, and flurries.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Conditions turn more unsettled and a bit milder heading into the upcoming weekend. New Year’s Eve is mainly dry, with increasing clouds and perhaps a shower later during the day. We’ll keep an eye out for a few snow showers during the evening and overnight for New Year celebrations. New Year’s Day is drier with more sunshine. Temperatures warm through the 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday brings a better chance for more widespread showers. Expect plentiful showers in fact, with readings slowly rising into the 40s after a chilly start. We’ll watch for some initial mixing for the morning hours. Showers continue Monday night into early Tuesday morning before drying. Expect readings to reach the 50s with increasing sunshine Tuesday afternoon.

Have a great Wednesday!