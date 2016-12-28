× Jailed man charged in 2014 car arson in Perry County

SPRING TOWNSHIP, PERRY COUNTY, Pa.– A man was charged last week for setting fire to a stolen car in Perry County in February 2014.

According to state police, 48 year-old Robby Lee Zoller had a car that was reported stolen out of Front Royal, Virginia. Investigators say Zoller drove the car to Polecat Road in Spring Township where he set fire to the car on February 1, 2014.

Zoller was charged on Dec. 23 with arson, criminal mischief and receiving stolen property. He is currently in Perry County Prison on unrelated charges stemming from a multi-county burglary ring.

Zoller was originally arrested in July 2016, at a storage facility in Hampden Township. Zoller was charged in connection to a string of burglaries in Cumberland and Perry counties between November and March 2016. He was also connected to a case in which a human brain was found in a Walmart bag under his former residence in Penn Township earlier this year.