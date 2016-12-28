× Lancaster County man sentenced for texting before a fatal crash

STRASBURG TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa –A Lancaster County man was sentenced up to 23 months in prison Wednesday for texting prior to a deadly crash in Strasburg Township in July 2016.

Phong Chadd Pham, 25, had previously plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter and three other summary citations. A Lancaster County Judge also ordered Pham to three years probation, 200 hours of community service and ordered him to pay $6,700 in restitution for funeral costs.

The crash happened when Pham’s vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic along Beaver Valley Pike (Route 222) on July 16, prosecutor said. Pham hit 79-year-old Eva Kunkle’s vehicle head-on. Kunkle died at the scene. Pham was seriously injured in the crash.

An examination of Pham’s phone showed text-messaging activity happened prior to the collision, prosecutors said.

“It is reasonable to conclude that (Pham) … was distracted from driving by texting,” a Pennsylvania State Police trooper reported.