Lancaster man arrested on child rape charges

LANCASTER, Pa.– A Lancaster man is accused of raping a young girl multiple times over a four-year period.

Marcelo Figueroa, 30, is charged with rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, unlawful contact with a minor, incest, corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children, indecent exposure and simple assault.

Police began investigating Figueroa in October 2016 after they were contacted by a school resource officer who took a sex offense report from the girl, according to the criminal complaint.

The girl told authorities that she was sexually abused by Figueroa over a period of four years, while she was between the ages of 7 and 11, court documents state. During an interview on October 14 with the Lancaster County Children’s Alliance, the girl said Figueroa had beat her with a belt the night before. Investigators noted the girl had marks on her arm and thigh that were consistent with being hit with a belt, according to the criminal complaint.

Figueroa was arraigned on December 24 and taken to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 4.