Penn State starting wide receiver, linebacker suspended

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — When the Penn State Nittany Lions take the field against the University of Southern California Trojans next week, the team will be without it’s starting wide receiver and linebacker.

The University released the following statement late this afternoon:

Junior wide receiver Saeed Blacknall and sophomore linebacker Manny Bowen have been suspended due to violation of team rules. They will not play in the Rose Bowl Game on January 2.