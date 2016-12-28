Portion of Interstate 81 shut down in South Middleton Township

SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.–A multi-vehicle crash has closed a portion of Interstate 81 in Cumberland County on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash has both north and southbound lanes closed along I-81 between Exit 45: COLLEGE STREET and Exit 47: PA 34 – HANOVER ST, according to PennDOT.

The Cumberland County Coroner’s office has responded to the scene. Life Lion has also been called in. It is unknown how many vehicles were involved or the extent of injuries.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

I-81 North likely to be closed for a long period of time, the incident took place near mm 45 in the Carlisle area. Expect delays — Cumberland Goodwill (@Co40EMS) December 28, 2016

Significant accident on I-81 involving multiple patients. Avoid the area, expect long term delays . Life lion is being called to the scene — Cumberland Goodwill (@Co40EMS) December 28, 2016