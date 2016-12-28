Replica Hershey’s kiss tested before New Year’s Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- When it comes to unique New Year's Eve celebrations, Pennsylvania has plenty to offer.

“There’s no better place to Pursue Your Happiness than in Pennsylvania – especially on New Year’s Eve,” said Carrie Lepore, Deputy Secretary of the Office of Marketing, Tourism, and Film with the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. "We encourage all Happy Travelers to celebrate December 31st in style at some of the best places to ring in 2017.”

Wednesday, the state tourism office outlined some of the fun planned for the holiday weekend, including the various object drops.

"There are so many things that we drop on New Year's Eve that are tied back to the communities -- industrial and manufacturing heritage -- but it's also sometimes just funny tongue-in cheek," Lepore said. "We drop a giant pickle, for example, in Dillsburg, so I think it's just a time for the communities to come together."

But those unique celebrations require practice. Organizers with the annual event in Hershey spent Wednesday conducting tests on the New Year's Hershey's Kiss. The replica candy is raised above Chocolatetown Square, rather than being dropped.

"We raise it instead of drop it," said Jessica Callahan, marketing chair for the Hershey New Year's Eve planning committee, "because we believe it should be held high above the town square. We think it's something beautiful for the town to see at midnight."

Visitors can check out the giant kiss replica at from 9:00 pm to midnight on Saturday. The New Year's Eve event is free.

