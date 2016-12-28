× Vehicle slams into garage in York City after shots fired

YORK, Pa. – A report of shots fired in the city of York ended with a car slamming into the garage of a home.

It happened just after 9:30 P.M., Tuesday night, along the 300 block of East Locust Street.

Witnesses in the area say they heard gun shots and then saw an SUV crash into the garage of a home.

The driver then jumped out of the car and ran from the scene.

Police say no one was hurt.

The owner of the home says this isn’t the first time something like this has happened to his property.

He believes crime in the city is becoming a huge problem.

Dan Ettinger of York says, “Honestly, I’m not surprised. I mean it’s a city, this kind of stuff happens all the time. It just seems like the city is getting worse as time progresses and something needs done.”

Police have yet to make any arrests in the incident.