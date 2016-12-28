York County Heroin Task Force announces changes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

York, PA. - York County Heroin Task Force officials are announcing some changes to their organization. Dr. Matthew Howie, the medical examiner for the York County Bureau of Health, will now oversee the task force. It will also be known as the York Regional Opiate Collaborative and will soon be governed by an executive board. Howie says there are a number of things he plans to do in his new role.

"We're going to be working with folks who are already in this field, folks from the county level and folks from the treatment community to understand what the true demand is," said Howie.

Task force officials also say the organization has increased its membership and held more presentations in the community lately.