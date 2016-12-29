Hellam, PA. - Check your tickets! A winning Powerball lottery ticket was sold in York County. The winning numbers are 16-23-30-44-58 and the ticket was for last night's drawing. The Rutter's convenience store in Hellam sold the $100,000 ticket and will receive a $500 reward. There was also a winning ticket sold in Leechburg, Westmoreland County. Both of those winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes.
Winning lottery ticket sold in York County
