Chambersburg man charged in heroin overdose death

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.–A Chambersburg man was arrested Thursday in connection with the overdose death of a woman in October 2016.

Keyon D. Shaffer, 23, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death. Shaffer was arraigned Thursday and taken to Franklin County Prison without bail.

Police arrested Shaffer after a two-month long investigation into the heroin overdose death of Lori Wassil on October 23 along Macintosh Way in Chambersburg.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 10.