Children’s scooter recalled due to fall hazard

GLOPO has recalled the Joyrider three-wheeled scooters due to an issue that has caused children to fall. The front wheels of the scooter can detach when riding which can cause children to fall off the scooters. The product has a low, foot-gripping deck, multicolored handgrips, and an adjustable metal T-bar handle. The scooter are made of metal and plastic and come in a variety of colors.

The tracking label sticker can be found on the back of the scooter, with batch PO number of G20140423. Recalled model numbers are: GT5048R, GT5110R, GT5121R, GT5124R, GT5125R, GT5122R, GT5117R, GT5123R. Model numbers can be found on the bottom of the scooter base, on the receipt and on the packaging.

GLOPO has received one report of the front wheels detaching from the scooter, which did result in an injury to a child.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled scooters and contact GLOPO for instructions on how to receive a free repair kit.

The scooters were sold online at Amazon.com from October 2014 through January 2016 and at Zulily.com from June 2014 through July 2015.

