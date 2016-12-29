× Coroner called to Susquehanna River where search teams were looking for missing kayaker

LANCASTER, Pa. — Search and rescue boats were launched from Pequea Boat Launch and Safe Harbor Dam Boat Launch after an empty kayak was found floating in the Susquehanna River at 2:54 p.m.

The search teams have found a man’s body who police say has been missing since Tuesday. Police also found the man’s car parked at Safe Harbor Park in Conestoga. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office coroner has been called to the scene.

