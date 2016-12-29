× Coroner releases names of 3 killed in I-81 crash in Cumberland County

SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.–The Cumberland County coroner’s office has released the names of three people who died following a multi-vehicle accident along Interstate 81 in South Middleton Township Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 2:45 p.m. in the northbound lane of I-81 near mile marker 45.8.

A dump truck driven by Michael Smatlak, 42, of York, was heading south on I-81 when his driver side tire blew out, according to state police. Smatlak’s dump truck crossed the median and struck a northbound tractor-trailer driven by James Hawkins Jr., 45, of Bartlett, Tennessee. A northbound pickup truck driven by Terry Danner, 61, of West Fairview, then collided with the dump truck.

Hawkins died at the scene. Smatlak and Danner were air lifted to Penn State Hershey Medical Center where they later died, according to the coroner’s office.