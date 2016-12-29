× Daughter stabs mother multiple times

LANCASTER, Pa. — Officers from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to 216 E. Orange St. in Lancaster for a report of a stabbing on Thursday, Dec. 29.

When officers arrived they found a 45-year-old female victim that was suffering from numerous lacerations to the upper part of her body. The victim told the initial responding officers that she was stabbed by her 22-year-old daughter, Liliannis Garrido-Cuza.

Police we also able to obtain information about the vehicle that Garrido-Cuza fled the scene in and where she may have went. The victim was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment as a trauma patient as a result of the stab wounds.

Lancaster City Police officers told the Manor Township Police Department where the suspect was believed to be. Manor Township Officers quickly locate the suspect’s vehicle, and then located and detained Garrido-Cuza. She was arrested and transported to the Lancaster City Police Station.

Due to information provided by the victim, the severity of the injuries sustained from the stab wounds, and physical evidence, Garrido-Cuza has been charged with 1 Count of Criminal Attempt Homicide and 1 Count of Aggravated Assault and is currently awaiting arraignment on her charges.

Anyone with information related to this assault is urged to contact Detective Eric McCrady at the Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3359 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.