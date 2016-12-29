Live ‘Eagle Cam’: One of the eggs is starting to crack!

Thousands of people are watching a live camera of an eagle nest in North Fort Myers, Florida, where two eagle eggs are expected to hatch.

One of the eagle eggs started to crack Thursday. The hole pecked through the egg shell is called the external pip. The whole hatching process can take 24-48 hours.

Mom, Harriet, and dad, M15, are taking turns keeping them warm.

The live stream is by Southwest Florida Eagle Cam. The website offers this disclaimer:

“Eagles are wild birds and anything can happen in the wild. The Southwest Florida Eagle Camera (SWFEC) does not interfere or intervene and allows nature to take its course. You will see life and you might see death, but this is nature at her finest.”

According to the website, a pair of adult bald eagles, known as Ozzie and Harriet, have been coming to this nest since 2006.

Ozzie passed away in the early fall of 2015 and Harriet bonded with M15 bonded later that season. This is their second season as a mated pair at this location.

The nest sits 60 feet above the ground, in a Slash Pine tree.

Learn more and join the discussion at swfl-eaglecam.com.