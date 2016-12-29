× Man barricades himself in bedroom, climbs onto roof in effort to escape police

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — West Lampeter Twp. Police responded to 84 Lampost Ln. for an emotional person with a hatchet. When officers arrived they found and confronted 22-year-old Dustin Hibner-Grogg in his apartment.

Police say Hibner was confrontational and not being cooperative. According to police Hibner barricaded himself in a bedroom, officers from West Lampeter Twp., Strasburg Boro and Lancaster Co. Sheriffs Dept. were attempting to negotiate with Hibner.

Hibner then smashed out the bedroom window and climbed on to the roof of the apartment building, officers continued to negotiate with him while he was on the roof. While police were negotiating Hibner climbed down a ventilation shaft.

The Willow Street Fire Department and the Lampeter Fire Department cut a hole in the ventilation shaft so officers could attempt to apprehend Hibner, but according to police he climbed back up the ventilation shaft.

Hibner then kicked out a closet wall on the second floor apartment to attempt from being apprehended., and when he saw officers waiting for him he managed to climb up to the third floor.

Police say Hibner then climbed back up the ventilation shaft, where officers were able to apprehend him. Hibner was taken to Lancaster General Hospital by ambulance for evaluation.

Charges are pending upon completion of investigation.