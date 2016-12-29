× Man charged in deadly shooting along Sycamore Street in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa.–Police have arrested a man following a deadly shooting outside a Harrisburg bar early Thursday morning.

Eric A. King, 34, is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, receiving stolen property, recklessly endangering another person, firearms not to be carried without a license and possession of a firearm prohibited. He was arraigned Thursday afternoon and taken to Dauphin County Prison without bail.

The shooting happened just before 12:45 a.m. at Sycamore and 16th Streets outside OD’s Plantation. Police have not yet released the identity of the person killed.

King had recently been paroled from prison, according to Chief Deputy District Attorney Johnny Baer. So far, no motive has been released.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 6.

Baer noted that King was at the scene of a deadly police-involved shooting in Harrisburg in September 2007. A few months later, King was shot multiple times in Hall Manor.