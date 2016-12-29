Morning wintry mix Thursday slows down early morning commute for some

BACK TO THE CHILL:. Our next system crosses through this morning, bringing a wintry mix of snow, ice, and rain showers. Temperatures quickly warm above freezing, so rain showers mix in quickly through the morning commute. Impacts are minimal, but be alert for slippery roads, especially west of Harrisburg. Accumulations are spotty and under an inch of snow to the far north, if any. Highs crawl to the upper 30s to lower 40s, with drying skies and some breaks of sunshine for the afternoon. It turns quite breezy through the afternoon. Friday brings another cold burst of air. Temperatures fall into the 30s, with mostly cloudy skies, breezy conditions, and flurries.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Conditions turn more unsettled and a bit milder heading into the upcoming weekend. New Year’s Eve is mainly dry, with increasing clouds and perhaps a shower later during the day. We’ll keep an eye out for a few snow showers during the evening and overnight for New Year celebrations. New Year’s Day is drier with more sunshine. Temperatures warm through the 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday brings a better chance for more widespread showers. Expect plentiful showers, in fact, with readings slowly rising into the 40s after a chilly start. We’ll watch for some initial mixing for the morning hours. Showers continue Monday night into early Tuesday morning before drying. Expect readings to reach the 50s with increasing sunshine Tuesday afternoon. Our next system quickly swings in Wednesday, bringing back the clouds and shower chances. Temperatures turn much colder in the wake of the front.

Have a great Thursday!