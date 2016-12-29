Penn State Coaches improving their performance along with players

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PASADENA, Ca. -- Penn State is only four days away from playing USC in the Rose Bowl Game and today was the last opportunity for the media to watch the Nittany Lions practice.

The team got to spend their first day in Disneyland, have prime rib for dinner, and see their family and friends arrive to watch them play in the big game. Now it is time to get down to business, and practice for the reason they are there.

According to John Reid, PSU Sophomore Cornerback, the entire game plan is already implemented.

Coach James Franklin is about to complete his third year with the program and is a candidate for, or has won, many Coach of the Year awards for this past season.

Penn State will go for their 12th win of the season on Monday night against USC.