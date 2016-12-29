Penn State preps for Rose Bowl without suspended players

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARSON, CALIFORNIA - Penn State takes the field in the Rose Bowl on Monday. They will do so without two of their top players. Linebacker Manny Bowen and Wide Receiver Saeed Blacknall violated team rules and were suspended as a result. Both will sit out the game against USC.

The news of their teammate's suspension cast a partial shadow for bowl practice but this team is very close and still support Bowen and Blacknall.

"The team let them know we have their back," said Senior Linebacker Brandon Bell. "No love loss or anything like that, they are going through a tough time. It obviously hurts for them, we just let them know they have a friend."

"We know there are going to be people able to step up," added Sophomore Cornerback John Reid. "We have a lot of depth. They are going to be able to help those guys make the transition a little easier."

The Nittany Lions are underdogs in the game and losing two key players will hurt their chances. Penn State faces USC in the Rose Bowl Monday, January 2nd at 5pm.