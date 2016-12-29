Penn Township votes to suspend police department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PENN TOWNSHIP, PERRY COUNTY-- Despite protest by residents of Perry County's Penn Township the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the motion to suspend the police department Wednesday evening.

The vote gained traction after Duncannon decided to stop paying the township for police services, an action costing Penn Township $170,000.

After the township already voted to approve its first property tax increase in 13 years to help fund the fire department, local officials believed trying to save the police department would come at too high of a price for taxpayers to handle.

Residents still tried to sway board members, asking them to look at any options from the state to save the nine part-time police officers jobs, but to no success.

Pennsylvania State Police takes over coverage in Penn township at the beginning of the new year--a move township officials are encouraged by for their immediate future.