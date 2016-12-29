Police ask for help in identifying suspect in December 23 armed bank robbery

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. – West Shore Regional Police has obtained updated photographs of the bank robbery suspect from Fulton Bank on Friday, December 23. It happen at around 6:00 p.m. at the bank branch on N. 12th Street in Lemoyne Borough. The bandit, armed with a handgun walked into the bank, displayed the weapon and demanded cash. He got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone who has information on the identity of this suspect is asked to contact West Shore Regional Police at 717-238-9676. Tips regarding this and any other crime can also be provided to: Cumberland County PA Crime Stoppers Inc. P.O. Box 96, Carlisle Pa. 17013 or 1-855-628-TIPS (8477)