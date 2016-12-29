× Poll: Do you have a New Year’s resolution for 2017?

Eat better, join a gym, drink more water, get eight hours of sleep every night … many of the most popular New Year’s resolutions are focused on living a healthier, more balanced life, CNN reported.

But what do those people who are already extremely healthy (in fact, it’s their job to be) want to improve upon? CNN polled 18 wellness influencers, from nutritionists to celebrity trainers to healthy start-up founders, to find out what their self-improvement goals are for the upcoming year. From being more mindful to carving out time for themselves to working out a little less (if only we all had that problem), here are their resolutions for 2017.

Annual New Year’s resolutions often center around self improvement, and starting anew. An overall goal can be attained through smaller goals daily, and should be tangible, experts say.

The top resolutions are the following:

Embrace mindfulness and live in the now

Pay it forward

Carve out more personal time

Schedule in restorative workouts

Stress less

Fuel up the right way

Take a risk and try new things

