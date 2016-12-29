× Powerball ticket worth $100K sold in York County

HELLAM, YORK COUNTY, Pa –Check your Powerball tickets, a winning ticket worth $100,000 was sold at the Rutter’s on Market Street in Hellam, York County.

The ticket was for the Wednesday night drawing, and matched the five white balls that were drawn 16-23-30-44-58, and the red Powerball 04.

Both tickets were sold with the $1 Power Play® option, which boosted the prize to $100,000 instead of $50,000 because Wednesday’s multiplier was two.

Rutter’s will get $500 for selling the winning ticket.

There was also a winning ticket sold worth $100,000 in Westmoreland County, at Glassmere Food Mart in Leechburg.

More than $81.2 million in prizes were awarded in York county between 2015 and 2016.