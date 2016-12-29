Wolfgang Candy Company announces inventory sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH YORK, Pa. -- If your New Year's resolution is to kick the candy, a local chocolatier is giving you the chance to get all the bad habits in before January 1st.

The Wolfgang Candy Company is closing its store in North York at the end of the year, and that means huge discounts for customers. From chocolates to caramels, to collector's items, Wolfgang is promising deep discounts to clear out its remaining inventory.

The store on East 4th Avenue closes its doors on New Year's Eve, at 2:00 pm. The Loganville store will continue to operate at its current schedule.

Wolfgang claims to be one of the nation's oldest candy companies, first opening in 1921. Click here to read the full announcement about this week's inventory sale.