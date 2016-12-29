× Woman, 21, charged in October 2015 crash that killed York man in Warrington Township

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–A York woman was charged Thursday in a Warrington Township crash that claimed the life of a man in October 2015.

Gladys Mendez, 21, is charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving and other traffic violations. Mendez was arraigned Thursday and released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

The crash happened on October 11, 2015 along the 1700 block of Old York Road in Warrington Township. Mendez was driving northbound when her SUV crossed the center line and hit a southbound car driven by 56-year-old Samuel B. Myers, of York, according to the criminal complaint.

Myers died as a result of the crash. He was employed by the Derry Township Municipal Authority, according to his obituary.

An accident reconstruction team determined Mendez was going approximately 72 miles per hour at the time of the crash, court documents state. The speed limit for that stretch of road is 55 miles per hour.

During an interview with state police at York Hospital following the crash, Mendez said, “I was getting drowsy so I turned the heat down and changed the music so it wasn’t so mellow and sat up to be more alert.”

A preliminary hearing for Mendez is scheduled for January 24.