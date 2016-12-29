× York City is looking for a new City Controller

YORK CITY, Pa – The City of York has posted a new job opening for York City Controller. The position will be vacant starting Jan. 1, 2017.

The York City Controller’s job is to perform internal audits, which requires that all purchase orders, warrants, contracts, and agreements be reviewed for compliances with city codes, state laws and city policies. The job also requires that one assists in audits conducted by an independent auditors, issue any subpoenas needed and to protect the tax dollars for the City of York from waste, fraud and abuse.

Requirements for the job are you must be 21-years-old, a competent accountant, must live in the city at least one year prior to appointment and stay living in the city throughout term of service. Also, the appointed City Controller must give a bond in the amount of $10,000 to the city, and file it with the City Clerks office.

To apply for the position, forward a letter of interest and resume to: Dianna L. Thompson-Mitchell, York City Clerk, Attn: City Controller Vacancy, 101 S. George St., York, PA 17401, or email: dthompso@yorkcity.org. For more information visit the York City website.