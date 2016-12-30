2017 arrive past your bedtime? Welcome to the “Noon Year”!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Half the fun of ringing in the new year is the countdown to midnight. But what do you do if that's just way past your bedtime? You go to the State Museum of Pennsylvania?

For more than a decade, the museum in Harrisburg has hosted a "Noon Year's" celebration. Friday, the museum conducted its firefly and balloon drop -- complete with a countdown to noon -- as a family-friendly way to celebrate the arrival of 2017.

"Being in the middle of the day, using noon instead of midnight," said Beth Hager, museum director, "it's a time for families and kids to enjoy this special celebration together and kick off the new year."

Nearly 1,000 people attended this year's event.