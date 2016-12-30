Cold and breezy with scattered flurries leading into New Year’s Weekend

BREEZY WITH FLURRIES: Conditions are cold and breezy this morning. Temperatures begin in the upper 20s to middle 30s with breezy conditions. The breezes make wind chill values feel like the 20s at times. There are lake effect flurries and snow showers, especially west of Harrisburg. Skies are mostly cloudy, and remain mostly cloudy through Friday as this cold burst of air settles into the region. Skies remain partly sunny to mostly cloudy through the afternoon. The winds remain gusty, so expect wind chill values to feel like the 20s for most, even teens at times for some. There’s still some lake effect flurries as well. Winds fade slowly through the night, and the clouds partially break. Temperatures overnight fall into the 20s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Conditions turn a bit milder heading into the upcoming weekend, but it is mainly dry. New Year’s Eve has increasing clouds and perhaps a shower later during the day. We’ll keep an eye out for a few snow showers during the evening and overnight for New Year celebrations. However, it is nothing of concern that requires a change in plans. New Year’s Day is drier with more sunshine. Temperatures warm through the 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday brings a better chance for more widespread showers. Expect plentiful showers, in fact, with readings slowly rising into the 40s after a chilly start. We’ll watch for some initial mixing for the morning hours. Showers continue Monday night into early Tuesday morning before drying. Expect readings to reach the 50s with increasing sunshine Tuesday afternoon. Our next system quickly swings in Wednesday, bringing back the clouds and shower chances. Temperatures turn much colder in the wake of the front. By Thursday, the colder air makes it back into the region, knocking afternoon temperatures into the 30s.

Have a great weekend, and a Happy New Year!