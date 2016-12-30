× Coroner ID’s kayaker pulled from Susquehanna River

MARTIC TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–Authorities have identified a kayaker whose body was pulled from the Susquehanna River in Martic Township on Thursday afternoon.

Charles Moore, 66, of Lancaster, died of hypothermia after falling into 34 degree water, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni. His death was ruled accidental.

Moore had last been seen on Tuesday. Police found his car parked at Safe Harbor Park along the 5200 block of River Road. Moore’s kayak was later found downstream at the Holtwood Dam. His body was pulled from the water, about four miles south of the Safe Harbor Dam, around 4:30 p.m.